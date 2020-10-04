Urban Zakapa's Jo Hyun Ah warns fans about the unhealthy use of social media after a long hiatus

Urban Zakapa's Jo Hyun Ah has warned fans about the harmful uses of social media.

Since the pandemic, the female singer from the duo has taken a long hiatus from social media, deleting every single networking accounts she had owned. About three weeks ago, Jo Hyun Ah returned to her Instagram and recently spoke up about her previous decision to take a hiatus.

She wrote: "Since the beginning of the tragedy earlier this year, I was stuck at home with my social media, trapped by fake news and algorithms. On the other hand, I also received a lot of useful information through social media in order to stay connected to the society at home. However, one day, I hated the way I kept my phone in my hand all day long. It's difficult to say exactly why I was behaving that way."

Jo Hyun Ah then confessed that the watched the Netflix documentary 'The Social Dilemma', which opened her eyes to the various addictions and toxicity associated with social media. She had proceed to delete all her messaging apps, Instagram, and news outlets. She had even let go of YouTube and would often turn off her phone for an entire week.

"I judged that I had been entrapped by so many of those outlets, and I had been psychologically distressed by people whose names I didn't even know. And yet, I'm not completely against social media. Now, I just know which news and information to avoid. I still think there are benefits to social media, as long as you are in control," wrote the singer.

Her post resonated with many netizens who commented:

"I also recommend this documentary, thank you."

"I'll watch it for sure!"

"This pandemic certainly did turn me into a social media addict, for sure. Thanks for the wake-up call."