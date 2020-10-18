CIX make jaws drop with intense cinematic teaser for 'Jungle' MV

CIX has finally returned with a new comeback teaser for "Jungle".

As reported, the C9 Entertainment boy group has officially announced that they will be making their comeback later this month. After a nearly 5-month delay due to Bae Jin Young's unfortunate ankle injury, the boys are now ready to continue their teaser releases.

In this thrilling 2nd MV teaser, each member is seen in a different infernal dimension, as their concept is based on the 14th-century medieval classic literature, 'The Divine Comedy'.

What do you think of this cinematic teaser? CIX's 3rd mini album 'Chapter 3: Hello, Strange Time' will be released on October 27 at 6 PM KST.



