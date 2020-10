Jessi talked about the racism that she experienced in USA.

She was on KBS 2TV's 'Problem Child in House' as a guest at a recent recording. She talked about spending her teens in USA and experiencing racism. Once, a classmate imitated her by pretending to pull their eyes up in the 'Asian' way. She ended up throwing a book at their face and flipping a desk over. The teacher scolded only Jessi, and she ran out and cried.

Make sure to tune in tomorrow for the full story on KBS 2TV.