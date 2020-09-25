9

Cosmic Girls's CHOCOME give fans a sugar rush with their new debut concept photos

AKP STAFF

Cosmic Girls's upcoming first ever unit group CHOCOME has released a new set of debut concept photos, surrounded with enough candy to give all of their fans a sugar rush!

Cosmic Girls's CHOCOME consist of members Soobin, Luda, Yeoreum, and Dayoung. The 4-members plan on kicking off their unit promotions with their 1st single album 'Hmph!' on October 7. The single album contains CHOCOME's official title track "Hmph!" as well as a remake b-side track, "Yayaya" originally sung by Baby V.O.X

Check out CHOCOME's sweet, pink, and purple new teasers above and below!

