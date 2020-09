DRIPPIN is gearing up for its official debut.

On September 14 KST, Woollim Entertainment's upcoming new boy group dropped the profile film and a series of group and individual photos. The pure and stylish look of the profile video and the images set a fresh tone for the rookie group. Have you already remembered each of their names?

Check out their final cinematic teaser for 'Allegory of DRIPPIN' and stay tuned for more details!