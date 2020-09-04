B.O.Y release blue concept photos for their upcoming new album 'Phase Two: We'

Previously, B.O.Y (B Of You) announced they will be making their first comeback since their debut and revealed their first teaser on September 1st followed by the teaser photos of their first concept.

On September 5th at midnight KST, the duo released the second set of concept photos for their new album 'Phase Two: We'. This time, the duo is seen wearing a light blue suit as they continue to show a soft delicate color theme.

This will be the first comeback for the boys since their debut back in January of this year. They debuted with their first album 'Phase One: You' and now will be releasing the second part, 'Phase Two: We'.

The album will be released on September 15. So stay tuned for more updates!