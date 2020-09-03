JTBC's 'Let's Play Soccer' reveals still cuts of some of the best K-Pop idol soccer players guesting on this week's episode

A team of some of the best K-Pop idol soccer players will be challenging the sports heroes of JTBC's 'Let's Play Soccer' on this week's episode!



On the upcoming September 6 broadcast of 'Let's Play Soccer', a K-Pop idol soccer team led by Highlight's Doojoon and made up of members including Code Kunst, BTOB's Eunkwang, DinDin, Block B's P.O, Ha Sung Woon, Kim Jae Hwan, Jo Seung Youn, Jung Se Woon, and ATEEZ's Hongjoong plans on facing off against the 'SomehowFC' team in a fierce game.

JTBC's 'Let's Play Soccer' is a sports variety program where retired, legendary sports stars from fields like baseball, gymnastics, volleyball, swimming, judo, and more return to the world of sports and form a clumsy beginner soccer team, coached by former South Korean national team captain Ahn Jung Hwan. While the 'Let's Play Soccer' team 'SomehowFC' consists mostly of retired sports stars in their 40's, this week's competitors the K-Pop idol team will be boasting an average age of 27.7!

Stay tuned for an exciting soccer game on this week's 'Let's Play Soccer', airing on September 6 at 7:40 PM KST!

