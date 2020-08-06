5

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 45 minutes ago

ONEUS reveal an intense tracklist teaser for comeback mini album 'Lived'

ONEUS have released an intense tracklist teaser image for their upcoming 4th mini album, 'Lived'!

As you can see in the tracklist image below, ONEUS's 4th mini album contains a total of 6 tracks, including an intro as well as title song "To Be Or Not To Be", "Dead Or Alive", "Dizzy", "Airplane", and "Come Back Home" previously released as a special single for 'Road To Kingdom'. 

Be ready for ONEUS's completely new transformation with release of 'Lived', set for 

August 19 at 6 PM KST. 

quark123957,422 pts 43 minutes ago
43 minutes ago

To Be or Not To Be combined with all this princely imagery... this comeback is gonna be epic.

