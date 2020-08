MiSO has dropped a second music video teaser for her upcoming single "Blessed"!





In the teaser, which was dropped on August 2 KST, the DOUBLE Entertainment solo artist is seen in a silver camouflage outfit, accompanied by male back-up dancers in their own army-inspired wardrobe. Together, they dance in the middle of what appears to be a bootcamp.



Meanwhile, "Blessed" will be released on August 4.

Check out the teaser above!