8

5

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 4 hours ago

Jay Park, Sik-K, pH-1, Woodie Gochild, HAON & more give a gallery tour in 'How We Rock' MV

AKP STAFF

Jay Park, Sik-K, pH-1, Woodie Gochild, HAON, BIG Naughty, and TRADE L have dropped their music video for "How We Rock"!

The MV follows the H1GHR MUSIC rappers, who give you a tour of their digital gallery. "How We Rock" is a track from the label's upcoming first compilation album 'REDTAPE: H1GHR', which drops on September 2 KST, and 'BLUETAPE: H1GHR', which drops on September 16.

Watch the "How We Rock" MV above, and check out their previous collab song "Cypher" if you missed it.

  1. Jay Park
  2. Sik-K
  3. PH-1
  4. BIG NAUGHTY
  5. TRADE L
  6. HAON
  7. WOODIE GOCHILD
  8. HOW WE ROCK
0 622 Share 62% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND