Jay Park, Sik-K, pH-1, Woodie Gochild, HAON & more give a gallery tour in 'How We Rock' MV

Jay Park, Sik-K, pH-1, Woodie Gochild, HAON, BIG Naughty, and TRADE L have dropped their music video for "How We Rock"!



The MV follows the H1GHR MUSIC rappers, who give you a tour of their digital gallery. "How We Rock" is a track from the label's upcoming first compilation album 'REDTAPE: H1GHR', which drops on September 2 KST, and 'BLUETAPE: H1GHR', which drops on September 16.



Watch the "How We Rock" MV above, and check out their previous collab song "Cypher" if you missed it.

