EXID have a 'B.L.E.S.S.E.D' day in Korean version MV

EXID have dropped their music video for the Korean version of "B.L.E.S.S.E.D"!

In the MV, the EXID members spend a calming day listening to music, writing, and more. "B.L.E.S.S.E.D" is a track on the group's second Japanese album, and it's about feeling blessed no matter what people say.

In other news, EXID's contracts with Banana Culture Entertainment have come to an end, and the label has effectively closed its doors. However, the members are still signed on with their Japanese agency Tokuma Japan.

Watch EXID's MV above, the Japanese MV here, and let us know what you think in the comments below. 

Anubis33563,120 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

Wow so unexpected

LLW215 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

Hell yea!! EXID!

Share

