3

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 36 minutes ago

EXID's label Banana Culture reportedly closing its doors

AKP STAFF

EXID's label Banana Culture Entertainment is reportedly closing its doors.

With LE leaving the agency today, all 5 EXID members have officially moved on from Banana Culture. According to reports on March 25, the label's major executives and staff members have also stepped down from the company, and it will be officially shutting down. 

One insider stated, "Banana Culture is wrapping up all of its contracts with its artists. All the major executives and employees have left the company. If actor Lee Jung Hyun and Han Seung Ri leave, everything will be organized. There are practically no employees available."

As previously reported, Hani and Junghwa parted ways with Banana Culture in May of last year, and HyerinSolji, and LE followed suit this year.

Stay tuned for updates. 

  1. EXID
  2. BANANA-CULTURE
6 6,585 Share 75% Upvoted

4

Ginner776 pts 33 minutes ago 0
33 minutes ago

Wow, surprising. EXID really made people pay attention to this unknown label, I think the company did a great job: as a fan we had a steady releases, lots of promotion and they really stood by Solji while she was sick.

Share

0

krell-2,615 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

The (EXID) HANI FANNY FanCam (Pharkil , UP & DOWN song) will be K-pop lore forever (over 30 Million YT views).

https://www.youtube.com/embed/cmKuGxb23z0

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

EXID, LE
EXID's LE leaves Banana Culture
4 hours ago   4   10,289
EXID, LE
EXID's LE leaves Banana Culture
4 hours ago   4   10,289
Yuto
Yuto releases new track 'Sight' on Soundcloud
12 hours ago   0   1,400

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND