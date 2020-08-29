Lee Hyori reveals when she wants to disband 'Hangout with Yoo' project girl group Refund Sisters

Lee Hyori revealed when she wants to disband 'Hangout with Yoo' project girl group Refund Sisters.



On the August 29th episode of 'Hangout with Yoo', Refund Sisters producer Jimmy Yoo (Yoo Jae Suk) finally sat down with Lee Hyori, Uhm Jung Hwa, Jessi, and MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa after meeting them separately. Lee Hyori decided on going under the name Cheon Ok, and Jimmy Yoo said, "It means that you should meet a child that comes from the heavens like a gem."



As for when she wants to disband the project group, Lee Hyori wrote in her contract, "If I get pregnant, the contract is nullified," explaining, "To be honest, it's a secret, but I'm preparing to get pregnant. The day I'm successful is the end of this group."





Are you looking forward to the debut of the Refund Sisters?