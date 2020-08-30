A Pink's Namjoo is a queen in stunning concept film & teaser images for 'Bird'

A Pink's Namjoo has rolled out more teaser images for 'Bird'.

For her solo debut, Namjoo has prepared a regal concept as she puts on a jeweled crown in these teaser images. In addition, the A Pink member unveiled a new concept video, followed by the previous one titled 'Restrained'. This new teaser has the hashtag 'Resist', like a bird resisting the forces to capture it.

The 1st single album 'Bird' has the title track of the same name, composed and produced by (G)I-DLE's Soyeon along with Yummy Tone.

The album will drop on August 7 at 6 PM KST.

