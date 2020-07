Jung Se Woon is continuing his comeback countdown!

On July 5 KST, the Cube Entertainment solo artist revealed a second photo teaser for the first half of his upcoming full-length album '24.' In the image, he evokes summer vibes by posing under a large yellow beach umbrella.

Meanwhile, according to his comeback scheduler, the next teaser will be a concept film for the album on July 8.

Check out the teaser below, and see the first one here!