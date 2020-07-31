4

NiziU release an energetic dance cover video to TWICE's 'Dance The Night Away'

JYP Entertainment's first ever J-Pop girl group NiziU has decided to gift their fans with a bright, energetic dance cover of a hit song by their sunbae group, TWICE!

The 9-members of NiziU perfectly transformed into TWICE as they performed the Japanese version of "Dance The Night Away", making fans nostalgic for NiziU's 'Nizi Project' days. 

Meanwhile, NiziU officially kicked off their group promotions earlier this summer with the release of their 1st pre-debut mini album 'Make You Happy', including a title track also called "Make You Happy". What do you think of the NiziU version of "Dance The Night Away"?

