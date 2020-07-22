Listen to the moody highlight medley to Highlight Doojoon's 1st solo mini album 'Daybreak'

Highlight's Doojoon has released a highlight medley for his upcoming solo debut mini album, 'Daybreak'!

The mini album is set to contain a total of 5 all-new tracks including "0:00am", title song "Lonely Night", "Fool of Love" Feat. MOON, "Save Me", and "Be My Light". Judging by the highlight medley, Doojoon's solo debut sound will be a mixture of moody R&B numbers and softer, lighter pop ballads!

'Daybreak' will be out in full this coming July 27 at 6 PM KST! Which song are you looking forward to the most?