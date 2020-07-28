Lee Hi reveals which artist she wants to work with at her new label AOMG

Lee Hi revealed which artist she wants to work with at her new label AOMG.



The singer featured as a guest on the July 28th episode of 'Park So Hyun's Love Game', where she shared, "I said multiple times that I want to collaborate with LOCO from the label. I liked LOCO's albums and songs. I was doing a live broadcast on social media and sang a medley of AOMG artist songs. I sang one of LOCO's songs, and it fit me well." As for any possible collaborations with her former YG Entertainment labelmates, Lee Hi said, "We're in different agencies now, and Soohyun is working on her own music as well as AKMU music. If possible, I'd like to form a HI SUHYUN duo in our twenties."



As for any changes in genres, Lee Hi expressed, "A lot of people are curious. I joined the label because I wanted to make my own music. I'm going to keep making music that I'm good at making."



She also revealed she worked with The Barberettes' Ahn Shin Ae once again for her latest track "HOLO", saying, "I liked working with her for 'Hold My Hand', so I contacted her first. She sent me the song while she was at home because of COVID-19. This song stuck in my head the most, so I picked it right away."



Lee Hi further shared the most difficult scenes to film for her "HOLO" MV were the scenes involving water.