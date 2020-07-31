13

3

CF
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

'Innisfree' thanks YoonA for 11-years as the brand's lovely model with a compilation of her past CF footage

AKP STAFF

On July 31, skincare and beauty brand 'Innisfree' officially bid farewell to their lovely, main endorsement model of the past 11-years, Girls' Generation's YoonA!

Since 2009, YoonA has represented 'Innisfree' with her goddess visuals. The singer/actress's contract with 'Innisfree' will now officially come to an end as of August, 2020. Expressing their sincere thanks toward YoonA's beautiful partnership with the brand for so many years, 'Innisfree' decided to share a "Thank you" video compiling moments from YoonA's various skincare and beauty CFs. 

You can also look back on even more moments from YoonA's past 11-years endorsing 'Innisfree', below! What kind of product do you want to see YoonA endorsing next?

  1. YoonA
2 2,440 Share 81% Upvoted

2

shakennotstirred525 pts 53 minutes ago 0
53 minutes ago

This is also great marketing. Look how our products kept her looking young and fresh even after 11 years xD

Share

0

lyricaldancer101,169 pts 53 minutes ago 0
53 minutes ago

I hope some people don’t start to boycott them and criticize their models like they did to the other companies. It’ll definitely be weird not seeing yoona as the face

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

I-Land Global Vote Statistics Revealed
13 hours ago   25   9,051

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND