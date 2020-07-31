'Innisfree' thanks YoonA for 11-years as the brand's lovely model with a compilation of her past CF footage

On July 31, skincare and beauty brand 'Innisfree' officially bid farewell to their lovely, main endorsement model of the past 11-years, Girls' Generation's YoonA!

Since 2009, YoonA has represented 'Innisfree' with her goddess visuals. The singer/actress's contract with 'Innisfree' will now officially come to an end as of August, 2020. Expressing their sincere thanks toward YoonA's beautiful partnership with the brand for so many years, 'Innisfree' decided to share a "Thank you" video compiling moments from YoonA's various skincare and beauty CFs.

You can also look back on even more moments from YoonA's past 11-years endorsing 'Innisfree', below! What kind of product do you want to see YoonA endorsing next?



