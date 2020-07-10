MONSTA X reveal new concert schedule after Shownu's eye surgery

MONSTA X have revealed a new concert schedule after Shownu's eye surgery.



On July 10, Starship Entertainment announced MONSTA X's upcoming online concert 'MONSTA X Live from Seoul with Luv' has been postponed as Shownu recovers from his surgery. On July 10, the label stated, "Last week, MONSTA X' Shownu had to undergo emergency surgery due to the diagnosis of 'Left Retinal Detachment,' and he's currently recovering through rest. After careful consideration of the artist's condition, we decided to postpone and reschedule the 'MONSTA X Live from Seoul with Luv', which was originally scheduled for July 25 at 11PM EST / July 26 at 12PM KST."



The 'MONSTA X Live from Seoul with Luv' concert has been postponed to August 8 at 11PM EST / August 9 at 12PM KST.



As previously reported, Shownu underwent emergency eye surgery on July 2.

