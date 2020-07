(G)I-DLE is getting ready to release a new digital single.

On July 7 KST, the girls released a special clip teaser for their new digital single, titled "i'M THE TREND". As seen in the clip, the girls are having in a compilation of various clips. The song sounds to be very fun and fits perfectly for the summer.

The new single will drop on July 7 at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned for more details!