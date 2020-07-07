GFriend reveals the highlight medley for their 9th mini-album '回:Song of the Sirens'

While fans await GFriend's new 9th mini-album release, Big Hit Entertainment released a teaser medley clip of the album.

This clip starts off with the teaser images and the photoshoot process of each member. Each member poses in the dazzling background and shows off their beauty. Then, the medley teaser of each song of the new album is revealed.



The medley starts off from the second song on the album to their title song "Apple".

Here is the list of the tracks that were revealed in this teaser:



2. Time of snow

3. Mirror room

4. Tarot Cards

5. Crème Brûlée

6. North stairs

1. Apple - title

GFriend's album '回:Song of the Sirens' will release on July 13th so stayed tuned for updates.





Which song was your favorite in the medley?