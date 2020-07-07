15

3

Teaser
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

GFriend reveals the highlight medley for their 9th mini-album '回:Song of the Sirens'

AKP STAFF

While fans await GFriend's new 9th mini-album release, Big Hit Entertainment released a teaser medley clip of the album.

This clip starts off with the teaser images and the photoshoot process of each member. Each member poses in the dazzling background and shows off their beauty. Then, the medley teaser of each song of the new album is revealed.

The medley starts off from the second song on the album to their title song "Apple".

Here is the list of the tracks that were revealed in this teaser:

2. Time of snow
3. Mirror room
4. Tarot Cards
5. Crème Brûlée
6. North stairs
1. Apple - title

GFriend's album '回:Song of the Sirens' will release on July 13th so stayed tuned for updates.

Which song was your favorite in the medley?

  1. GFriend (Girlfriend)
2 961 Share 83% Upvoted

1

Bigrinwo4 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

I love all songs from the tracklist! But of course APPLE and Tarot Card caught me..LET'S support Gfriend's comeback everyone.

Share

0

milamarte17-13 pts 43 seconds ago 0
43 seconds ago

Their music is at a different level. Everything looks very aesthetic, but the title song is more like a winter song. I was expecting something more active and more "summer", but I still liked it. Girls are very beautiful. SUPPORT THIS GIRLSSS

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Hwa Sa
[Album & MV Review] Hwa Sa – 'María'
19 hours ago   2   1,413

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND