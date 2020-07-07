Another ATEEZ special illustration teaser released titled 'Jongho's wanderings'

ATEEZ has released another teaser image in the webtoon style. With the title 'Jongho's wanderings', this teaser image shows the 2-dimensional character of Jongho sitting at a basket court bench and looking solemnly at the ground. The orange-red background portrays the sunset and adds to the gloomy mood of the image.

The excerpt below that was released with the teaser image also as a somber tone as Jongho talks of being lost. This is making the fans anticipate more for the release of their new album 'Zero: Fever Part.1' which is scheduled to be released on July 29 at 6 PM KST.

ATEEZ will continue to release these teasers until the 8th so stayed tuned for more.



