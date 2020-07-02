B1A4's Sandeul drops sweet MV for 'Smile Box'

B1A4's Sandeul has dropped his music video for "Smile Box"!



In the MV, a box head spends a day outside and meets all sorts of people, including Oh My Girl's Seunghee and child actor Kim Kang Hoon. As previously reported, "Smile Box" is a soft and gentle acoustic track with lyrics cheering on today's youths and telling them that they can spend their lives doing whatever they want to do, and it's the second part of Sandeul's ongoing solo series 'Thinking Home'.



Watch Sandeul's "Smile Box" MV above








