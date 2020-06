VICTON has dropped their dance practice video for "Mayday".

The boys are dressed in their everyday fashion, showing what their preferred fashion is. Their fashion ranges from Byungchan and Seungsik's comfortable wear, to Subin and Hanse's casual, Seungwoo's slightly more dressed up look, all the way to Chan and Sejun's full get up.





The boys also show off their amazing moves for "Mayday" in the video as well, so make sure to watch it above.