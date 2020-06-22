The Wonder Girls members reunite to celebrate Lim's bridal shower in a new teaser video for 'Real Love Story'

Fans are rejoicing as they get to see the Wonder Girls reunite to celebrate Lim's upcoming marriage.

On June 22, MBC uploaded a teaser for an upcoming episode of 'Real Love Story' which shows Sunmi, Sohee, and Yubin reuniting with Lim as they share old memories and hidden secrets. J.Y. Park also makes an appearance, calling the group his "first daughters" and telling Lim's fiance to be good to her!

Check out the heartwarming teaser above and stay tuned for the full episode which will air on June 29 at 10:50 pm KST as the show wraps up its first season!