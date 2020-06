ITZY's Ryujin treated fans to a short cover of Baek Ah Yeon's new song "Looking For Love".

ryujin the main rapper of itzy did this pic.twitter.com/asX6MFdv9f — cali (@tinyhirai) June 22, 2020

Although she is the group's main rapper, Ryujin also has a beautiful singing voice as well that she showed to surprised fans! It seems like Ryujin is showing her support for her former labelmate and cheering on Baek Ah Yeon's new song.

Do you want to see more of Ryujin singing?