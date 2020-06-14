Stray Kids are ready to cook up 'God's Menu' in MV teaser

Stray Kids has released the MV teaser for "God's Menu"!



On June 14 KST, the JYP Entertainment boy group unveiled the teaser clip for their upcoming title song. Written as '神MENU', the character '神' represents 'god' or 'deity', but it shares the same pronunciation with the word 'new' in Korean, making this 'menu' both godly and new.





In other news, Stray Kids' upcoming album 'GO生' has recently broken a record of 200,000 pre-orders.



Stay tuned for the full comeback release on June 17!

