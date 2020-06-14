9

Posted by KayRosa

Stray Kids are ready to cook up 'God's Menu' in MV teaser

Stray Kids has released the MV teaser for "God's Menu"!

On June 14 KST, the JYP Entertainment boy group unveiled the teaser clip for their upcoming title song. Written as '神MENU', the character '神' represents 'god' or 'deity', but it shares the same pronunciation with the word 'new' in Korean, making this 'menu' both godly and new. 

In other news, Stray Kids' upcoming album 'GO生' has recently broken a record of 200,000 pre-orders.

Stay tuned for the full comeback release on June 17!

kidsgonestray12 26 minutes ago
26 minutes ago

This is literally so clever! They are staying super dedicated to the cooking concept and Im loving it! Super fun and quirky!

flop-star-344 2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago

Stray dogs been barking and wasting got7 s money which they earned by hard work

