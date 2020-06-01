6

3

Music Video
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Stray Kids aim for the 'Top' in special Japanese debut single performance MV

AKP STAFF

Stray Kids have dropped a special performance video for their Japanese debut single, "Top"!

Stray Kids's Japanese debut single "Top" is also the opening theme of ongoing animated series 'Tower of God', the first ever Naver webtoon to be created into an animation through a Korean-Japanese collaboration project. Stray Kids's "Top" is available for streaming in Japanese, Korean, and Chinese. The physical version of Stray Kids's 1st Japanese single is available in stores on June 3. 

Meanwhile, Stray Kids also sang the ending OST for 'Tower of God' - "Slump" - also included in the boys' 1st Japanese single album. Check out the edgy performance version of "Top", above. 

  1. Stray Kids
0 522 Share 67% Upvoted
Baekhyun
[Album & MV Review] Baekhyun – 'Delight'
6 hours ago   0   871

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND