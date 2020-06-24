WayV's Hendery reveals he dances to Rain's 'Gang' 7 times(?) a day

On the June 24 broadcast of MBC every1's 'Korean Foreigners', WayV's Hendery appeared as a guest "foreigner"!

Hendery is the second member of WayV to make an appearance on 'Korean Foreigners' after his fellow member Ten. On this episode, Hendery introduced himself to the panelists and other guests of the program by showcasing his fiery dance moves!

Everyone on set recognized Hendery's music choice immediately - the familiar, dramatic beat of Rain's "Gang"! Hendery delivered a perfect cover performance of "Gang", then said afterward, "I'm an idol who listens to the words of his sundaes very diligently. Rain sunbaenim said to do '7 'Gang's a day', so I'm doing '7 'Gang's a day' these days."

Check out some more clips of Hendery's guest appearance on 'Korean Foreigners' below, as well as a bonus clip of next week's preview featuring another WayV member, Winwin!