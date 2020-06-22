ONF gift fans with performance video for 'Road to Kingdom' single 'New World'

ONF has a surprise video for fans who supported them through 'Road to Kingdom'!

On June 22 KST, the WM Entertainment boy group unveiled a high quality performance video for "New World," their original single for the finale episode. In the video, the members move through the exact theme and choreography of the original performance; however, this time around, the group is seen in a bright outdoor setting with a view of the Han River behind them.

Meanwhile, ONF came in 2nd place overall in the competition, with 1st place winners The Boyz winning the chance to advance to 'Kingdom' when it begins airing in August.

Check out the performance video above!