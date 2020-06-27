8

5

Teaser
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa drops another teaser image and highlight medley for her 1st solo mini-album 'María'

AKP STAFF

Hwa Sa is gearing up for her comeback with contents for her 1st solo mini-album 'María'.

On June 28 at midnight KST, the MAMAMOO member has dropped another fierce concept teaser image with a highlight medley for the upcoming release, raising fans' anticipations. Hwa Sa's teaser image signals a strong concept while the highlight medley reveals seductive and mellow melodies. 

Check out the preview of the album above and the latest teaser image below. The full release is available on June 29 at 6 PM KST. 

  1. MAMAMOO
  2. Hwa Sa
2 443 Share 62% Upvoted

1

Tuni187 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

the album sounds amazing already

Share

1

testralia36 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

LMM sounds like heaven, I'm really looking forward to the whole album

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND