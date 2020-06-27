MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa drops another teaser image and highlight medley for her 1st solo mini-album 'María'

Hwa Sa is gearing up for her comeback with contents for her 1st solo mini-album 'María'.

On June 28 at midnight KST, the MAMAMOO member has dropped another fierce concept teaser image with a highlight medley for the upcoming release, raising fans' anticipations. Hwa Sa's teaser image signals a strong concept while the highlight medley reveals seductive and mellow melodies.

Check out the preview of the album above and the latest teaser image below. The full release is available on June 29 at 6 PM KST.

