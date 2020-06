On 15 June, IZ*ONE released a video under Mnet's offical YouTube channel, giving us a peek of the performances for their upcoming comeback show.

The video shows us snippets of performances for "Merry-Go-Round", "Pretty", "With*One", "Welcome" and "Secret Story of the Swan". Of which, are all songs included in their 3rd mini album "Oneiric Diary".

The comeback show will be aired on 15 June, 8PM KST.