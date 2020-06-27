GFriend reveals the first teaser for their comeback album '﻿回: ﻿Song of the Sirens﻿'

GFriend has just revealed the first teaser for their comeback album '回: Song of the Sirens'.



On June 28 at midnight KST, GFriend excited fans with the teaser titled "A Tale of the Glass Bead: Butterfly Effect". The girls will be returning soon with the album titled '回: Song of the Sirens'. The upcoming album marks their first comeback in approximately 5 months since the group released their 9th mini-album '回: Labyrinth'. GFriend will continue to release more teasers until the album's full release on July 13th KST. You can see their teaser schedule here.



Check out the teaser above. What do you think?