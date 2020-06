TXT has released a new set of individual moving posters for "Eternally".



On June 28 at midnight KST, the popular boy group revealed Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai's moving posters for "Eternally." The song is from their album 'The Dream Chapter: Eternity'. The posters hint at the boys will be turning into mythical creatures. What do you think of this concept?

Stay tuned for more details regarding "Eternally"!