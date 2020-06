Kim Chung Ha has released a new concept clip for her upcoming pre-release single

Titled "PLEASURES", this concept clip is the second teaser released by the artist. In this colorful video, Chung Ha is shown dancing to an upbeat tune wearing the same outfit as her first teaser. This is the second concept teaser to her second pre-release single "PLAY".



Stay tuned for "PLAY", which will be released on July 6 KST!