TXT has released their first MV teasers for their song "Can't You See Me".

The short and enigmatic teaser features members Beomgyu and Yeonjun as they stare emotionally into the camera. Although the teasers do not give away much, fans were able to hear a short snippet of the song and get a glimpse at the group's upcoming concept.

Check out the teasers above and below and stay tuned for TXT's comeback on May 18th.