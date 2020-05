'Point of Omniscient Interfere' released a touching clip for BTOB fans.

Eunkwang was featured in the latest episode of the variety show, and the episode showed him, Peniel, and Ilhoon saying goodbye to Sungjae and Hyunsik as they enlisted. Both Sungjae and Hyunsik enlisted on May 11th, and Eunkwang kept repeating about how weird it felt to be the one that was saying bye to the ones that were enlisting.

Check out the clip above.