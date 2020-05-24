3

Yubin talks about being the CEO of rrr Entertainment

Yubin had an interview with 'Singles'.

She had a photoshoot with the concept 'Night in the City', and she took over the photoshoot with her chic, confident gaze. On founding and being the CEO of rrr Entertainment, she said, "Founding an entertainment label means freedome and flight to me. I was in the same environment for 13 years, so I wanted to make a new place for myself. I didn't have a big dream. I just wanted to make a fun space for myself with people that I liked. As I became a CEO, I became different from before by being more active in everything. Before, I was timid because of my image as an idol. Now, I act first."

