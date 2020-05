MAMAMOO's Moon Byul is gearing up to steal the hearts of fans all over the world with her charisma.

The rapper and idol will be returning with a new repackage album titled 'MOON', and she'll be throwing an online show as well for her fans in light of the current epidemic. Moon Byul's comeback definitely has fans anticipating what she has prepared.

Stay tuned for Moon Byul's comeback on May 29th.