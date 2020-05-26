American singer-songwriter ELHAE talks about how he and MONSTA X started collaborating

American singer-songwriter ELHAE talked about how he and MONSTA X started their collaboration.



MONSTA X's I.M featured in ELHAE's track "Need to Know", and ELHAE and the group also collaborated on the song "Horizon". In a recent interview, the American singer-songwriter talked about how he came to collaborate with the K-pop stars. He shared, "A lot of K-pop artists talk to their fans on a site called V Live, and I.M said on the group's live stream he really wanted to work with an American artist named ELHAE and that he was a huge fan."



ELHAE continued, "Then one of his fans screenshotted that exchange and shared it to me via Twitter... I realized: this guy isn't just a fan, he's a superstar." When ELHAE responded to that tweet, MONSTA X e-mailed him, which then led to their collaboration on "Horizon".



As for why he chose to work with I.M for "Need to Know", he shared, "I know a lot of MONSTA X's fanbase are teens and young adults, and statistically, I have an older, woman fanbase, and 'Need to Know' was really the only single off this project that had an adult theme but didn't come off explicit, that people would think it's cute."



