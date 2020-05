EXO's Baekhyun is bringing all he's got to the table for his upcoming solo release 'Delight'.

The talented artist piqued interest with his latest teaser content, titled Sweet Version. Baekhyun is seen posing with a happy face balloon as he moodily stares into the camera with a beaten up lip.

Check out his teaser video above as well as the images below! Are you excited about Baekhyun's comeback?