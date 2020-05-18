21

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 33 minutes ago

IZ*ONE to make a comeback in June with third mini-album

IZ*ONE will be making their comeback in June!

The group's official Twitter account made the announcement on May 18th, stating: "News about IZ*ONE's third mini-album is revealed" and gave a link to their official fan cafe. 

In the fan cafe post, it says the popular group will be making their long-awaited comeback with their third mini-album on June 15th! It also states that they will be holding a lot of events and content in promotion for the release.

Stay tuned for more updates regarding IZ*ONE's comeback. 

momos-peach21 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

all of my ults omg!!!

1

nothingisnew3 pts 19 minutes ago 0
19 minutes ago

can't wait :D

