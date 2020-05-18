IZ*ONE to make a comeback in June with third mini-album

IZ*ONE will be making their comeback in June!

The group's official Twitter account made the announcement on May 18th, stating: "News about IZ*ONE's third mini-album is revealed" and gave a link to their official fan cafe.

In the fan cafe post, it says the popular group will be making their long-awaited comeback with their third mini-album on June 15th! It also states that they will be holding a lot of events and content in promotion for the release.

Stay tuned for more updates regarding IZ*ONE's comeback.