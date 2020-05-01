NCT's Mark and Johnny have dropped a short music video for "QTAH".
"QTAH" or "Quality Time at Home" features a rap written by Mark, while the MV was filmed and produced by Johnny. The short MV has a black-and-white concept centered around polaroids, and it's another project by the duo who recently released a short film titled 'Freaky Handshake'.
Watch Mark and Johnny's "QTAH" short MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
14
7
Posted by2 hours ago
NCT's Mark & Johnny drop short MV for 'QTAH'
NCT's Mark and Johnny have dropped a short music video for "QTAH".
0 710 Share 67% Upvoted
Log in to comment