NCT's Mark & Johnny drop short MV for 'QTAH'

NCT's Mark and Johnny have dropped a short music video for "QTAH".



"QTAH" or "Quality Time at Home" features a rap written by Mark, while the MV was filmed and produced by Johnny. The short MV has a black-and-white concept centered around polaroids, and it's another project by the duo who recently released a short film titled 'Freaky Handshake'.



Watch Mark and Johnny's "QTAH" short MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.