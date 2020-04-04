Watch Super Junior Eunhyuk's 34th birthday party live stream!

Super Junior's Eunhyuk is live streaming an event for his birthday!



Eunhyuk turned 34 years old on April 4, and the Super Junior member is inviting fans all over the globe to join him for a special birthday event streamed live on Super Junior's official YouTube channel. He wrote, "We invite you to Eunhyuk's online birthday party!"



Watch Eunhyuk's live birthday stream above!