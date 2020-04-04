0

0

Live
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 9 minutes ago

Watch Super Junior Eunhyuk's 34th birthday party live stream!

AKP STAFF

Super Junior's Eunhyuk is live streaming an event for his birthday!

Eunhyuk turned 34 years old on April 4, and the Super Junior member is inviting fans all over the globe to join him for a special birthday event streamed live on Super Junior's official YouTube channel. He wrote, "We invite you to Eunhyuk's online birthday party!"

Watch Eunhyuk's live birthday stream above!

  1. Super Junior
  2. Eunhyuk
0 243 Share Be the first to vote
BTS, V
BTS V's VANTE is Becoming a Fashion Trend
13 hours ago   24   15,722
JYP having 2 Yuna’s
10 hours ago   55   12,506
BTS
BTS to be featured on JTBC for 5 weeks
20 hours ago   16   14,782
Suzy
Suzy is an effortless queen for GUESS Jeans
15 hours ago   1   3,577

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND