Kang Daniel wins #1 + Performances from April 9th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!
On this week's episode, cignature made a comeback with "ASSA", TOO debuted with "Magnolia", MCND came back with "Spring", and Hong Jin Young returned with "Love is Like a Petal".
As for the winners, Kang Daniel and Kim Se Jung were the nominees, but Kang Daniel took the #1 trophy with his track "2U". Congratulations to Kang Daniel!
The lineup for tonight's episode included D.COY, BLACK6IX, Favorite, 1415, Hong Eun Ki, my.ST, (G)I-DLE, AleXa, Riaa, Kang Go Eun, Kim Se Jung, Stella Jang, Yun DdanDdan, ONEUS, and ONEWE.
Watch the performances below!
===
COMEBACK: cignature
==
COMEBACK: MCND
==
COMEBACK: Hong Jin Young
==
DEBUT: TOO
===
D.COY
==
BLACK6IX
==
Favorite
==
1415
==
Hong Eun Ki
==
my.ST
==
(G)I-DLE
==
AleXa
==
Riaa
==
Kang Go Eun
==
Kim Se Jung
==
Stella Jang
==
Yun DdanDdan
==
ONEUS
==
ONEWE
===
