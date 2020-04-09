Kang Daniel wins #1 + Performances from April 9th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On this week's episode, cignature made a comeback with "ASSA", TOO debuted with "Magnolia", MCND came back with "Spring", and Hong Jin Young returned with "Love is Like a Petal".



As for the winners, Kang Daniel and Kim Se Jung were the nominees, but Kang Daniel took the #1 trophy with his track "2U". Congratulations to Kang Daniel!



The lineup for tonight's episode included D.COY, BLACK6IX, Favorite, 1415, Hong Eun Ki, my.ST, (G)I-DLE, AleXa, Riaa, Kang Go Eun, Kim Se Jung, Stella Jang, Yun DdanDdan, ONEUS, and ONEWE.



Watch the performances below!



===

COMEBACK: cignature







==

COMEBACK: MCND







==

COMEBACK: Hong Jin Young







==

DEBUT: TOO







===

D.COY







==

BLACK6IX







==

Favorite







==

1415







==

Hong Eun Ki







==

my.ST







==

(G)I-DLE







==

AleXa







==

Riaa







==

Kang Go Eun







==

Kim Se Jung







==

Stella Jang







==

Yun DdanDdan







==

ONEUS







==

ONEWE









===