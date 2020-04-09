12

7

Posted by germainej

Kang Daniel wins #1 + Performances from April 9th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On this week's episode, cignature made a comeback with "ASSA", TOO debuted with "Magnolia", MCND came back with "Spring", and Hong Jin Young returned with "Love is Like a Petal".

As for the winners, Kang Daniel and Kim Se Jung were the nominees, but Kang Daniel took the #1 trophy with his track "2U". Congratulations to Kang Daniel


The lineup for tonight's episode included D.COY, BLACK6IX, Favorite, 1415, Hong Eun Ki, my.ST, (G)I-DLE, AleXa, Riaa, Kang Go Eun, Kim Se Jung, Stella Jang, Yun DdanDdan, ONEUS, and ONEWE.  
 
Watch the performances below!

===
COMEBACK: cignature


==

COMEBACK: MCND


==

COMEBACK: Hong Jin Young


==

DEBUT: TOO


===

D.COY


==

BLACK6IX


==

Favorite


==

1415


==

Hong Eun Ki


==

my.ST


==

(G)I-DLE


==

AleXa


==

Riaa


==

Kang Go Eun


==

Kim Se Jung


==

Stella Jang


==

Yun DdanDdan


==

ONEUS


==
ONEWE



===

  1. Kang Daniel
  2. M COUNTDOWN
1

Vicentia226 pts 36 minutes ago 0
36 minutes ago

Kang Daniel 👑

0

primazaza1,305 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago

Congratulation Daniel for the 5th win for 2U !

#2U5thWin

