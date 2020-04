TVXQ's Changmin is definitely going all out with his solo mini-album debut 'Chocolate'.

The artist revealed his new mood sampler today, showing him walking with confidence as fans get a sneak preview of a sultry and Latin inspired song playing in the background! His newest images show off his perfect facial features and leopard print fashion as well.

Stay tuned more updates on the album's April 6 release date and check out the pictures below and sampler above!