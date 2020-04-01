ITZY's Yeji melts fans with her adorable reaction to a confetti mishap at the end of 'Wannabe'

ITZY's Yeji is melting fans' hearts with her cute confetti mishap, while performing "Wannabe" during SBS's 'Inkigayo'!

For the girl group's ending pose after their powerful "Wannabe" performance, 'Inkigayo' chose to blast confetti over the stage for an added effect. And sometimes, stage confetti can cause the cutest mishaps for idols, as you can see below!

Fans commented lovingly, "Acckkk, cute kekekeke", "What a pro kekekeke", "It looks like Ryujin is saying 'Spit it into my hand!' hehehe", "She's trying so hard to spit it out TT", "Why is the confetti not coming off, bad confetti! Kekekeke", "Baby ate confetti TT", "I would have laughed if that happened to me", and more!

You can watch the cute moment for yourself at the end of this fancam, below!