TXT give a preview of curious concept for 'The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY' comeback

TXT have revealed a preview of the concept for their upcoming album 'The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY'.



Big Hit Entertainment confirmed last week TXT are preparing for a comeback in May, and the concept image below is the group's first preview for fans. The concept image features a stuffed animal stitched together from different materials as well as a caption in French that says, "This is not a teddy bear."



Stay tuned for updates on TXT's comeback.

