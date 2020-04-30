4

Posted by germainej

TXT give a preview of curious concept for 'The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY' comeback

TXT have revealed a preview of the concept for their upcoming album 'The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY'.

Big Hit Entertainment confirmed last week TXT are preparing for a comeback in May, and the concept image below is the group's first preview for fans. The concept image features a stuffed animal stitched together from different materials as well as a caption in French that says, "This is not a teddy bear."

Stay tuned for updates on TXT's comeback.

