Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Stray Kids releases special performance video for 'Voices'

AKP STAFF

Stray Kids has just dropped a special treat for their fans!

On April 20 KST, JYP Entertainment released a special video for "Voices," a track off their 2018 mini album 'I Am Who.' In the clip, the members are all dressed in chic black outfits, dancing the stage choreography for the song. 


According to their official social media, the video is a gift from Stray Kids to all of the bored 'Stay' [Stray Kids' fans] who have been having to 'Stay'-ing at home these days.

Check out the "Voices" performance above!

2

lareinadekpop236 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

whoooooooooooooooooooo oh my what did i do to deserve this?

its like xmas

1

seventeenaoty795 pts 38 minutes ago 0
38 minutes ago

my hair: yeeted

